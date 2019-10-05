UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Murdered, Woman Injured In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 05:22 PM

Youth murdered, woman injured in Sargodha

A man was murdered and a woman injured in separate incidents of firing in City and Bhalwal police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) : A man was murdered and a woman injured in separate incidents of firing in City and Bhalwal police limits.

Police sources said here on Saturday that Farooq Nazir of Vocational Colony Bhalwal was moving on a motorcycle when some unknown armed persons stopped him near Sabzi Mandi Chak 6/NB and tried to loot him, on resistance the robbers injured him with gun fire.

The injured was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

In another incident, in cross firing between two groups in Block 13 Sargodha, a woman Maryam received injuries. The injured woman was shifted to DHQ hospital.

Police have registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Man Sargodha Bhalwal Women

Recent Stories

England's Jones says Vunipola injury not serious, ..

2 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic committed to Tokyo Olympics, worrie ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner takes notice of dengue outbreak in Ch ..

4 minutes ago

Clean drinking water to be ensured thorough APA: D ..

4 minutes ago

About 450 Iraqis Detained Since Start of Protests, ..

4 minutes ago

PESCO Swabi carries out operation against power p ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.