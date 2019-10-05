Youth murdered, woman injured in Sargodha

(@imziishan)

A man was murdered and a woman injured in separate incidents of firing in City and Bhalwal police limits

Police sources said here on Saturday that Farooq Nazir of Vocational Colony Bhalwal was moving on a motorcycle when some unknown armed persons stopped him near Sabzi Mandi Chak 6/NB and tried to loot him, on resistance the robbers injured him with gun fire.

The injured was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

In another incident, in cross firing between two groups in Block 13 Sargodha, a woman Maryam received injuries. The injured woman was shifted to DHQ hospital.

Police have registered separate cases.