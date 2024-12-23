Open Menu

Youth Must Be Equipped With Entrepreneurial Skills To Earn Foreign Exchange: Experts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM

The youth trained in artwork must be equipped with entrepreneurial skills to market their products and earn precious foreign exchange that will contribute to ward off financial crunch faced by the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The youth trained in artwork must be equipped with entrepreneurial skills to market their products and earn precious foreign exchange that will contribute to ward off financial crunch faced by the country.

This was stated by the speakers while addressing the workshop titled “Bridging Modern Art and Entrepreneurial Success” arranged by Faculty of Arts and Humanities, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Speaking on the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the artists through work compelled oneself to mull over thought-provoking issues of the society or capture the classic moments of the culture, history and others. The artists observe the world minutely and differently and process their senses in a much-deeper way, he added.

Dean Faculty of Arts & Humanities Dr Shazia Ramzan said that the successful artists know how the art business world works and creates social networking. These artists understand the value of networking with galleries and their fellow artists. The successful artists pursue their passion and their dreams, she added.

CEO Faisalabad Circle Club Adnan Baig urged the young artists to develop the passion, concentrate and observe the things minutely to create valuable artwork. He said that art is in every segment of the universe. Just you need to identify it.

Dr Mehmood Raza Syed, Dr Kiran Khalid, Dr Kashif Shakeel and others also spoke on the occasion.

