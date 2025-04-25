Youth must be equipped with modern skills to capture international markets, said Dr Khurram Tariq, former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Youth must be equipped with modern skills to capture international markets, said Dr Khurram Tariq, former president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was talking in an interactive session titled “A Journey of Innovation: Transforming Ideas into Impact” organized by Business Incubation Center (BIC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) CAS Auditorium.

He highlighted the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and said that current era belongs to AI and data sciences. In next 10 years, around 180 million jobs would be created in the fields of AI and Data Science across the globe, he added.

He stressed the urgent need to develop technically skilled workforce to secure a fair share of these opportunities and to effectively compete in the rapidly evolving global landscape. “If we fail to adopt a forward-looking strategy, our nation may be left with only low-level and traditional jobs”, he added.

He highlighted the critical role of innovation in economic growth and sustainable development especially in the modern, competitive business environment and encouraged the students and young professionals to think beyond traditional frameworks and take bold steps towards turning their ideas into impactful projects.

Talking about his own entrepreneurial journey, he discussed the significance of perseverance, adaptability and strategic thinking.

Director BIC Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad said that last year, more than 41 students launched their start-ups with BIC’s support.

He underlined the impact of nurturing entrepreneurial skills among the youth to build a sustainable and innovative future. The universities are not just centers of academic learning but also hubs for entrepreneurial exploration, he added.

Waheed Khaliq Raamay, Co-convener Academia Industry Linkage Committee of FCCI, also spoke on the occasion.