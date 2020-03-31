UrduPoint.com
Youth Must Come Forward To Join Corona Relief Tigers Force: Tahir Malik

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:33 PM

Youth must come forward to join Corona Relief Tigers Force: Tahir Malik

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Tahir Malik has said that the youth of the country must come forward in large numbers to be part of the Corona Relief Tigers Force, announced by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, to facilitate the people in wake of the recent coronavirus situation in the country

The formation of the Corona Relief Tigers Force was a good step, he said this in a statement here while commenting on PM's address to the nation.

He said that the establishment of Corona Relief Fund was also another positive step by the PM to facilitate the affectees of the coronavirus.

Tahir Malik appealed to the philanthropists to come forward and deposit money in the fund.

He said that the PM was worried about the people since the first day of the coronavirus spread.

He appealed to the Pakistanis to stand shoulder to shoulder with the PM in war against the coronavirus.

