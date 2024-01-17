Youth Must Exploit Their Capabilities To Explore New Horizons: Ex-president FPCCI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Youth must exploit their God-given capabilities of head and heart to explore new and unlimited horizons instead of treading the beaten tracks, said Mian Muhammad Idrees, a leading Business Tycoon, former International Director Rotary and former President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).
He was delivering a motivational speech to the students of the University of Central Punjab (UCP) Faisalabad campus during a function on the topic of “Developing Start-up Mindset-Emerging Opportunities & Challenges of Digital Era”.
He said that youth is the most effective driving force for bringing a qualitative improvement in the social, economic, education and all other segments of society. “The talented youth should not be a follower but they must lay down new paths for the others to follow their footprints”, he said and added that be a leader instead of striving from pillar to post for petty jobs.
He said that successful businessmen had learned from their failure and you should also follow this principle. He quoted a genius girl child who quit the online business class just after three days of enrollment but started selling her products through this system within six days. He said that online selling is a new tool of business and you should learn it to exploit its benefits.
He further said that research and development has also become an integral part of the businesses and you should also learn it to use this modern instrument with prudence to become a successful entrepreneur.
Later Mian Muhammad Idrees gave away souvenirs to Acting President FCCI (Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry) Dr Sajjad Arshad, Vice President Hajji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli and faculty members of the UCP.
Mian Rafaat Iqbal Director UCP also presented a souvenir and gifts to Mian Muhammad Idrees.
