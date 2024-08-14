ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Chairman, Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan (TJP), Mohammad Abdullah Gul while congratulating the nation on 78th Independence Day said that the youth must gear up to spearhead country's journey to progress and glory to continue the legacy of tireless struggle of our founding fathers for the motherland.

In his message on the Independence Day, the TJP Chairman said that Pakistan was the name of success, whereas the leadership of the neighbouring country who used to say that Pakistan could not last for three months, witnessed that Alhamdulillah today Pakistan was celebrating it's 78th Independence Day.

Abdullah Gul said that Pakistan started its journey with success and was moving towards development. "Our first five-year economic plan was taken by South Korea and China. When the then Chinese president visited Pakistan, he visited the industry in Lahore and was stunned to see the progress in Pakistan's engineering sector.

Pakistan gave a loan of 140 million Dollars to Germany in 1967," he said.

He added that since 1971 Pakistan continued its journey of development despite being facing separation.

He said that today our youth should work tirelessly to utilize the country's resources. "We have progressed in every field, be it industrial sector or engineering. Be it sports or agriculture, Pakistan has raised flags of success in every field. The youth should realize that despair is disbelief. India, whose economy is 640 billion dollars, has 2.5 million citizens going abroad for jobs every year while 0.5mln of our citizens travel abroad for better employment. There is nothing wrong with that."

Gul said that every citizen has to contribute to the development of the country like the citizens of other countries so that the name of our beloved motherland can shine.