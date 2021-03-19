Youth must get inspiration from Pak Day resolution as launch pad to creation of Pakistan, says Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich

Former Punjab Minister for Prisons MPA Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich on Friday urged the youth to rekindle their souls from the 1940 Pakistan Resolution for success in life pleading it served as the launch pad for creation of Pakistan, a dream Pakistan movement leaders turned into reality just seven years later in 1947

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Former Punjab Minister for Prisons MPA Chaudhry Zawar Hussain Warraich on Friday urged the youth to rekindle their souls from the 1940 Pakistan Resolution for success in life pleading it served as the launch pad for creation of Pakistan, a dream Pakistan movement leaders turned into reality just seven years later in 1947.

Talking to APP, he said that the resolution passed on 23rd March in 1940 clearly demonstrated the will of the people for a separate homeland for the muslims of British India.

"Youm-e-Pakistan reminds us of the devotion and sacrifices of our forefathers for getting a separate homeland for muslims," Zawar said adding lively nations don't forget their forefathers and the noble objective they strived for and that is why Pakistan Day is celebrated every year with zeal and zest to commemorate the philosophy and commitment of the historic occasion.

Zawar said, it was high time to infuse the devotion, dedication and commitment of Pakistan movement leaders into our younger souls to disseminate the message from generation to generation for a dynamic, stronger and self-propelling Pakistan.

He said that the great leader of the subcontinent, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had firm belief that both Muslim and Hindu nations have different social customs, religions and literary traditions. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was committed to get separate homeland for muslims where everyone could live freely including minorities.

The Punjab legislator added that nation should bring unity in its ranks in order to defeat the evil designs of the enemy attempting to destabilize that country. He said:"People must realize the country they now live in liberty emerged on the world map after rendering unforgettable sacrifices by our elders. He stressed upon the need for transferring that sort of devotion and passion to our next generation.

He said that the PTI led government was making all out efforts to transform Pakistan as per ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He urged young generation to work hard in order to achieve their dreams like our forefathers did in the past while working together for making a stronger and united Pakistan.