Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:23 AM

Youth must play important role towards taking Pakistan to new heights: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said the armed forces with great sacrifices against all odds, had laid a strong foundation for the peace and progress of the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said the armed forces with great sacrifices against all odds, had laid a strong foundation for the peace and progress of the country.

"Now our youth must play an important role towards taking Pakistan to new heights," said the army chief while addressing Government College University (GCU) Lahore convocation as a chief guest, according to an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

The COAS, expressing his hope of a brighter future for Pakistan, said, "We are a resilient nation and our youth is our real asset." GCU Chancellor Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohanmad Sarwar was also present on the occasion.

The COAS awarded degrees and medals to various graduating students.

Speaking on the occasion, he paid rich tributes to both the faculty and management of university for their role towards grooming and honing the country's brilliant youth.

The army chief said, "The GCU, a jewel in the crown of Pakistan's education institutions, has always played a key role in producing icons of international acclaim, who have contributed immensely in their respective domains."He emphasised the youth to always aim high and strive for excellence with sheer hard work and dignity in line with Quaid's vision.

