Youth Must Play Their Role In Exposing Indian Atrocities: Mashaal Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Mashaal Malik, the chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, and the wife of Kashmiri freedom movement leader Yasin Malik, has said the youth will have to play their role in exposing Narendra Modi government's atrocities against Kashmiris and all minorities in India

In her video message, played at the Kashmir solidarity seminar, organised by the Unique Group Institutions and Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex jointly here on Saturday, she said that social websites could prove most effective to bring to light the Indian government cruelties. She said the social media had been proving an effective medium to convey the truth and reality to the world in the modern age.

Mashaal said that Modi government atrocities were continuing unabated in India and especially in held Kashmir. She said it was a responsibility of all, especially the youth, to show the fascist face of India to the world.

Addressing the seminar, Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Inter-Religious Harmony Shehnila Ruth said that the worst kind of violation of human rights was continuing in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for decades.

She said all Pakistanis would have to raise their voice jointly against Indian atrocities and freedom of held Kashmir from India.

Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram told the seminar participants that the youth would have to play a pro-active role for raising their voice for freedom of Kashmiris from India. He said an edge over India could only be achieved by making progress and development in all spheres of life.

Senior anchorperson Habib Akram also addressed the seminar. A group of girl students presented a Kashmiri song and a documentary about the Indian atrocities was also shown to the seminar participants.

The event was also attended by Vice Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Unique Group Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Vice Principal R&D Prof Riazul Haq, teachers and a large number of students.

