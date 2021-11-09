Punjab Prisons Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Tuesday said the youth should set their path in the light of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal's teachings, as only this path could brighten the future of the country

He was speaking at a function, jointly organised by the Archaeology and Tourism Department and the Unique Group of Institutions at the Javed Manzil here. He said the youth should adopt a constructive thinking and approach according to the philosophy of jihad and ijtehad (Mechanism for deducing rulings) of Allama Iqbal.

The minister said Iqbal was the philosopher leader of the Subcontinent who presented the idea of creating a separate homeland for the Muslims in the region.

Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof Abdul Mannan Khurran to the participants that a constructive approach among the youth could be created only through the philosophy of Allama Iqbal.

He said the Unique institutions had been grooming students besides the curricular activities in accordance with the teachings of islam and the true leaders like Allama Iqbal.

Analyst and writer Orya Maqbool Jan, speaking at the ceremony, said that Iqbal's concept of 'Khudi' (Self) presents the secret of success of the Muslim youth, and it could put the country on the road to success and progress.

Scholar Dr Farzana Riaz also delivered her speech on Allama Iqbal's teachings.

Vice Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali, Director Unique Group Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Syed Nadeem Alam, Principal Research & Development Prof Farah Sonam, Vice Principal R&D Prof Riazul Haq, teachers and a large number of students attended the function.