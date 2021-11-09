UrduPoint.com

Youth Must Set Their Path In The Light Of Iqbal's Philosophy: Fayyaz

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:28 PM

Youth must set their path in the light of Iqbal's philosophy: Fayyaz

Punjab Prisons Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Tuesday said the youth should set their path in the light of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal's teachings, as only this path could brighten the future of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Prisons Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan Tuesday said the youth should set their path in the light of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal's teachings, as only this path could brighten the future of the country.

He was speaking at a function, jointly organised by the Archaeology and Tourism Department and the Unique Group of Institutions at the Javed Manzil here. He said the youth should adopt a constructive thinking and approach according to the philosophy of jihad and ijtehad (Mechanism for deducing rulings) of Allama Iqbal.

The minister said Iqbal was the philosopher leader of the Subcontinent who presented the idea of creating a separate homeland for the Muslims in the region.

Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Prof Abdul Mannan Khurran to the participants that a constructive approach among the youth could be created only through the philosophy of Allama Iqbal.

He said the Unique institutions had been grooming students besides the curricular activities in accordance with the teachings of islam and the true leaders like Allama Iqbal.

Analyst and writer Orya Maqbool Jan, speaking at the ceremony, said that Iqbal's concept of 'Khudi' (Self) presents the secret of success of the Muslim youth, and it could put the country on the road to success and progress.

Scholar Dr Farzana Riaz also delivered her speech on Allama Iqbal's teachings.

Vice Chairman Unique Group of Institutions Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali, Director Unique Group Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Syed Nadeem Alam, Principal Research & Development Prof Farah Sonam, Vice Principal R&D Prof Riazul Haq, teachers and a large number of students attended the function.

Related Topics

Jihad Punjab Road Farah Progress Amjad Ali Muslim

Recent Stories

WCCI delegation calls on Commissioner to apprise o ..

WCCI delegation calls on Commissioner to apprise of problems

1 minute ago
 Chinese Military to Conduct Patrol Near Taiwan

Chinese Military to Conduct Patrol Near Taiwan

1 minute ago
 England to require vaccination for all health serv ..

England to require vaccination for all health service workers: govt

1 minute ago
 RBISE announces 9th class result 2021

RBISE announces 9th class result 2021

4 minutes ago
 ICC name match officials for T20 CWC semis

ICC name match officials for T20 CWC semis

4 minutes ago
 Two women die in road accident

Two women die in road accident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.