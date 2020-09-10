UrduPoint.com
Youth Must Study Quaid-i-Azam's Character To Understand His Vision: Prof Meeraj

Thu 10th September 2020

The hallmark character of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah should be read by the youth to understand his charismatic personality and vision for which he was and is being well appreciated and acknowledged by his adversaries and competitors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The hallmark character of Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah should be read by the youth to understand his charismatic personality and vision for which he was and is being well appreciated and acknowledged by his adversaries and competitors.

Professor Dr Meeraj while quoting Vijay Lakshmui Pundi, Nehru's sister said that "If Congress had only one Jinnah and Muslim League had 100 Gandhi the India would not have divided." Prof Meeraj of department of Political Science University of Malakand talking to APP on the eve of 72nd death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam said here Thursday that it was not only the Vijay Lakshmui but Gandhi himself acknowledged the leadership qualities and wisdom of Muhammad Ali Jinnah not once or twice but on several occasion and it was documented.

He said "words cannot enclosed the standard of personality of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah however we judge him as a selfless, dedicated, charismatic, honest, and professional man who achieved identity for the Muslims of sub-continent at a time when they had no practical help and leadership to bring them out of the clutches of suppressor.".

"Quaid was in fact a gift and help from Allah for the Muslims of sub-continent with a leading personality and unmatched qualities and belief in Allah Almighty to lead the suppressed Muslims towards the destination of liberty." Today if we are living in an independent state, it's all because of blessings of Allah who bestowed upon us a leader in the shape of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who faced the powerful British rulers and Hindu opponents but steadfastly continued efforts for a separate Muslim land and ultimately achieved his goal.

The personality of Quaid, he said in fact enlightened the status of Muslims at that time showing the world that Muslims were second to none and have some remarkable personalities in their ranks.

Quaid's hold and knowhow on political affairs, English language and international laws made him an important stakeholder of the ongoing situation at that time and his words were given proper weight and adherence at all forums. He was considered as the best speaker with best representing personality.

Professor Meraj Khan said Quaid's personal qualities and commitment to the cause of Pakistan had won him popularity all over the world. Muhammad Ali Jinnah was said to be the most remarkable man of his time. Throughout his life not even the worst of his enemies were able to point a finger towards him. He had won over the hearts of millions of poor Muslims in the subcontinent.

"These principles were his invaluable legacy. We can prosper and make Pakistan strong only by practicing the Quaid's ideals," Professor Meraj said adding that throughout his life Jinnah never compromised on his dignity and integrity. He was never reported to have lied and never stepped back from his stance and quest for the formation of Pakistan.

