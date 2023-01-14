UrduPoint.com

Youth Must Trust Themselves To Move Forward: PU VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Youth must trust themselves to move forward: PU VC

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has said that in order to move forward, the youth must free their thinking from slavery and rely on their own abilities instead of others. He was addressing the convocation organized by Punjab University Institute of Administrative Sciences, on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has said that in order to move forward, the youth must free their thinking from slavery and rely on their own abilities instead of others. He was addressing the convocation organized by Punjab University Institute of Administrative Sciences, on Saturday.

On this occasion, Director Institute of Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Yaamina Salman, Prof Dr Kashif Rathore, faculty members, students and their parents were present. Dr Asghar Zaidi congratulated the students, their parents and teachers who graduated from the best institute of PU.

Addressing the young students, he said that their shoulders also had the burden of the unfulfilled responsibilities of their elders for which they had to work hard and show dedication in the practical field to serve the country and the people.

He said that the job of teachers was not only to give degrees but to develop the skills of students according to market needs. Dr Yaamina Salman said that the graduates of PU were serving the nation at all levels. She highlighted the performance of the institution and said that steps were being taken to promote the research culture. She said that the students were being given education according to the modern curriculum and the policies of the Higher Education Commission. In the ceremony, degrees and medals were distributed among 310 students of session 2019.

