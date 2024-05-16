Open Menu

Youth Need Guidance In Right Direction: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti Thursday said that it was necessary to guide the youth in the right direction, therefore the Balochistan Youth Policy should be formulated according to the current days requirements of the youth of the province and efforts should be taken ensure gender equality in the policy

While presiding over the meeting, he said that providing opportunities for the youth to utilize their potential should be part of the policy. The CM emphasized the need to ensure consultation of all stakeholders in the formation of youth policy.

He expressed hope that the Balochistan Youth Policy will prove to be a model of the effective representation of the youth of the province.

The meeting approved the allocation of initial funds for the Youth Facilitation Centers in Balochistan and also decided to make functional the facility. The meeting reviewed the Balochistan Youth Policy 2024 whereas Member National Assembly Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Imran Zarkoon, Special Secretary Asfandyar Baloch, Secretary Youth Affairs Javed Anwar Shahwani, Chairperson of Commission on Status of Women Balochistan Fauzia Shaheen and other officials concerns also attended the meeting.

The CM appreciated the efforts, suggestions and special interest of Member of National Assembly and former caretaker Provincial Minister of Youth Affairs Nawabzada Jamal Khan Raisani regarding the youth policy. Sarfraz Bugti directed that to prepare a draft based on comprehensive recommendations with in two weeks with the consultation of Jamal Raisani.

Secretary Youth Affairs Javed Anwar Shahwani and Policy consultant briefed the meeting regarding the formation of Balochistan Youth Policy.

