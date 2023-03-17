Youth need to be given higher education, skills: Governor Sindh

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said more than 64% of our total population consisted of youth and they needed to be given higher education and skills

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said more than 64% of our total population consisted of youth and they needed to be given higher education and skills.

In this regard, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Deewan University (SBBD) was performing the most important duty of providing higher education to the youth, the Governor said, while addressing as a chief guest at the first convocation ceremony of the said university held at a local hotel.

He said Karachi, despite being an economic hub of the country, was facing power outages, and gas and water shortages.

Speaking to the students, the Governor said the convocation day was actually the parents' day. "The credit for the success of the graduating students goes to the parents and teachers, as it involves their day and night hard work." The governor asked the graduating students to rise from their seats and to clap as a token of appreciation for their parents and teachers.

He expressed his delight that all the gold, silver and bronze medals were won by the female students.

Addressing on the occasion as a guest of honor, Chairman Higher Education Commission Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed urged the faculty members to also teach students the lessons of humanity and ethics in their classes, besides other academic courses.

He said no one could deny the importance of education. He said we had unfortunately forgotten the quote of the Founder of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam that education was the matter of life and death for Pakistan.

Later, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori awarded degrees to students of SBB Deewan University. Chancellor SBB Deewan University, Deewan Muhammad Yousuf, VC Dr. Auranghzeb Khan, Registrar Shabano Khan and parents of graduating students were present in the ceremony.