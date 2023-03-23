Youth need to fend off anti-state propaganda, says UO VC

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad has said that, "The current despair in our youth is the result of lack of guidance. Political polarization has further exacerbated it. The youth needs to be cautious of the anti-state propaganda, being hurled by the enemies of Pakistan as part of 5th generation warfare." Addressing a seminar was held at the University of Okara (UO) on Thursday to mark Pakistan Resolution Day, Vice Chancellor said that Pakistan Resolution Day reminded us of the importance of unity and perseverance in the face of adversity.

Coordinator Department of International Relations, Dr Fakhara Shahid, while speaking the event, emphasised the need to maintain good relations with the emerging economies in order to promote regional stability and prosperity.

She also highlighted the role of international diplomacy in achieving these goals.

Coordinator Department of Political Science Usman Shamim highlighted the challenges faced by Pakistan and the need for the country to work towards economic and social development. He also stressed the importance of education in addressing these challenges.

Several students also delivered their speeches at the seminar, highlighting the sacrifices made by the leaders of the Pakistan Movement and the importance of national unity and solidarity. The seminar concluded with a prayer for the prosperity and progress of Pakistan.