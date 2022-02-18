UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2022

Youth needs to take full advantage of KJP: Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Muhamamd Usman Dar said the youth should take full advantage of Kamyab Jawan Program's soft loans to establish start ups and businesses to flourish in their life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Muhamamd Usman Dar said the youth should take full advantage of Kamyab Jawan Program's soft loans to establish start ups and businesses to flourish in their life.

The SAPM in a tweet said so far Rs 39 billion were being approved to disburse soft loans to such a large number of youth for the first time in the country's history.

SAPM also tweeted a success story of Muhammad Nawaz who bought auto rickshaw after getting soft loan under the KJP.

In a video message, Muhammad Nawaz from Karachi extended gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the KJP team for creating pro-youth opportunities.

