Youth Not To Be Allowed To Naswar, Cigarettes

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2023 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police on Sunday announced that no youth would be allowed to sell either Naswar or Cigarettes in the markets and other localities and stern action would be taken if any violating the decision.

Police have decided to take action against these shopkeepers who use youth to sell cigarettes and Naswar in the streets and in the bazaars. Selling snuff and cigarettes to people under 18 years of age is illegal, Police said

Initially, the shopkeeper will be fined Rs. 5000 on the spot, Police said. Shopkeepers who violate for the second time will be punished with three months imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 100,000, Police said. This decision will be made in a phased manner throughout the province, Police official told APP.

APP/ijz/1840

