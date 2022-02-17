Youth of delegation calls on SSP Sukkur

SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik has said that bright future of the country can only be ensured by providing all the possible modern education facilities to young generation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik has said that bright future of the country can only be ensured by providing all the possible modern education facilities to young generation.

Speaking to a delegation of Sukkur Youth Organization at his office on Thursday, the SSP said that Pakistan is rich in natural resources but we would have to discharge our individual and collective responsibility to the work for the development of the country.

He said that education is vital and indispensable for the resolutions of problems being faced by the people in the country.

SSP Sukkur also threw light on skill programme, provision of interest-free loans and providing guidance to them.