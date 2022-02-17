UrduPoint.com

Youth Of Delegation Calls On SSP Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 03:03 PM

Youth of delegation calls on SSP Sukkur

SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik has said that bright future of the country can only be ensured by providing all the possible modern education facilities to young generation

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :SSP Sukkur Sanghaar Malik has said that bright future of the country can only be ensured by providing all the possible modern education facilities to young generation.

Speaking to a delegation of Sukkur Youth Organization at his office on Thursday, the SSP said that Pakistan is rich in natural resources but we would have to discharge our individual and collective responsibility to the work for the development of the country.

He said that education is vital and indispensable for the resolutions of problems being faced by the people in the country.

SSP Sukkur also threw light on skill programme, provision of interest-free loans and providing guidance to them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Young Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

Training Session on Digital Diplomacy

37 minutes ago
 'No basis': Beijing dismisses US's WTO criticism

'No basis': Beijing dismisses US's WTO criticism

16 minutes ago
 Gunmen kill eight traders, 51 cows in Nigerian mar ..

Gunmen kill eight traders, 51 cows in Nigerian market

16 minutes ago
 Storm halts rail, air travel in Germany

Storm halts rail, air travel in Germany

16 minutes ago
 Over 50,000 saplings of trees to be planted: Admin ..

Over 50,000 saplings of trees to be planted: Administrator Sukkur

18 minutes ago
 AIOU's Matric/FA exams to begin from March 1

AIOU's Matric/FA exams to begin from March 1

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>