Youth Of North Waziristan Visit Miranshah Cantt

Muhammad Irfan Published November 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A group of young people from North Waziristan visited the Miranshah Cantt and held a special meeting with General Officer Commanding (GOC) Major General Adil Iftikhar. 

During the visit, the youth emphasized the need for a tough stance against extremist elements that are destabilizing peace in the region.

 

The meeting focused on the key role of youth in maintaining peace and security, highlighting both their individual and collective responsibilities. 

The discussion also addressed the pressing security challenges the country is facing and underscored the central role of young people in tackling these issues. 

The youth expressed their strong commitment to ensuring sustainable peace through the effective use of available resources.

They acknowledged the vital role of the Pakistan Army in maintaining stability and expressed their deep appreciation for the efforts of peace in the region.

