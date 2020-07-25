Youth of Tiger Force to be encouraged: minister

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) ::Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said that spirit of tiger force was a guarantee to progress of the nation.

Addressing a ceremony of the Tiger Force here on Saturday,he hoped the youth would promote the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan by utilizing their potentials.

He said the youth of tiger force would be encouraged for showing an excellent performance.

He lauded the efforts of Prime Minister for coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister urged the youth to focus their education along side the welfare programmes.

Chairman Halal-e-Ahmar Ibrarul Haq ,in his address, said that PM Imran Khan was a visionary leader and taking steps for empowering the youth of the country. The premier wanted to bring the youth in the national development stream, he added.

PITB chairman Muhammad Shehzad gave briefing regarding tiger force application.

MNA Wajih Qamar, Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, RPO Gujranwala Riaz Nazir, Deputy Commissioner Narowal, DPO Narowal Zulfiqar Ahmed and other officers were also present.