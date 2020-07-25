UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Of Tiger Force To Be Encouraged: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Youth of Tiger Force to be encouraged: minister

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) ::Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said that spirit of tiger force was a guarantee to progress of the nation.

Addressing a ceremony of the Tiger Force here on Saturday,he hoped the youth would promote the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan by utilizing their potentials.

He said the youth of tiger force would be encouraged for showing an excellent performance.

He lauded the efforts of Prime Minister for coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister urged the youth to focus their education along side the welfare programmes.

Chairman Halal-e-Ahmar Ibrarul Haq ,in his address, said that PM Imran Khan was a visionary leader and taking steps for empowering the youth of the country. The premier wanted to bring the youth in the national development stream, he added.

PITB chairman Muhammad Shehzad gave briefing regarding tiger force application.

MNA Wajih Qamar, Commissioner Gujranwala Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, RPO Gujranwala Riaz Nazir, Deputy Commissioner Narowal, DPO Narowal Zulfiqar Ahmed and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Gujranwala Progress Narowal Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

3 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 52,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

Illegal animal sales point removed

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkmen ..

3 hours ago

ACE arrests 10 Food officials for corruption

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.