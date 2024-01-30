Youth Office Organizes Session On Career Development
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 07:29 PM
DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) A day-long session on "Career Counselling/Development" on the directive of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Wasil Khan was organized by the District Youth Office in collaboration with the district administration Dir Lower at Dreams College Timergara here on Tuesday.
Additional Assistant Commissioner Timergara Hazrat Bilal and a renowned social activist Akbar Khan, were invited as guest speakers in the Session.
They highlighted the importance of career development and practiced SWOT analysis. The purpose of the activities was to analyse the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and how to avoid and overcome anxiety and depression in students’ careers.
The speakers shared their personal success stories and encouraged the students to go ahead and focus on their careers rather than focusing on useless depression. They said students should move forward with confidence and make their own decisions.
The question-answers session was also carried out in which the participants showed keen interest. The takeaway of the session was self-well-being and focusing on career goals rather than useless activities.
At the end of the session certificates were distributed among the students and shields were presented to the guests and prominent.
