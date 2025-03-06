Youth Open Court In Kohat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The third consecutive “Youth Open Court” in the last 4 months was organized at the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office, which was presided over by DC Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram Chitrali.
According to DC office, the heads of the district administration, police departments, youth also participated in the open court.
The youth openly presented the overall problems of youth and society in detail, most of which were related to the sectors of youth affairs, sports, social welfare, education, health, electricity, gas and communication.
The DC while presenting the report of the last two youth courts, said that a total of 25 problems were presented in them, out of which 24 have been resolved while one is under implementation.
The participants termed the results of the previous courts satisfactory.
Abdul Akram, while assuring that the problems faced by the students will be resolved on a priority basis, said that the open courts will not be for show but will be productive and the results of all the open courts that have been held so far were encouraging.
He said that we are not at all disappointed with our future because our youth are very knowledgeable and talented.
He directed the concerned authorities to organize as many events as possible to keep the youth away from drugs and other social evils.
The participants thanked the district administration for organizing the third consecutive open court to solve the problems of the youth.
