- Home
- Pakistan
- Youth opportunities highlighted in empowerment & entrepreneurship seminar at GC university
Youth Opportunities Highlighted In Empowerment & Entrepreneurship Seminar At GC University
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 10:37 PM
An awareness seminar focusing on youth economic empowerment and entrepreneurship was held at Government College University Hyderabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) An awareness seminar focusing on youth economic empowerment and entrepreneurship was held at Government College University Hyderabad.
The event was organized by the Directorate of Youth Affairs Hyderabad under the special directives of Sindh Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Bux Mahar and Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari.
The event was attended by Vice Chancellor of Government College University Hyderabad Professor Amjad Ali Arain, focal person Amanullah, Assistant Director of the youth affairs department Rizwan Ali Mallah, Professor Ali Raza Zaidi, trainer Waqas Ahmed, different Starups founders and a large number of students from the GC university.
Speaking at the event, Rizwan Ali Mallah emphasized the importance of empowering young people through both education and practical skills.
He said that the government aims to provide platforms for the youth to utilize digital technology in solving societal issues.
He further stated that what young people need most was proper direction, which was the department’s key objective. We were providing entrepreneurship sessions in different universities of the province to give an opportunity to youth.
Trainer Muhammad Waqas delivered a session on entrepreneurship and economic development. During the panel discussion, various startup founders and experts shared their experiences.
At the conclusion of the seminar shields, souvenirs and certificates were presented to the participating students, trainers and panelists in recognition of their contributions.
Recent Stories
Security meeting held in DG Khan
President Asif Ali Zardari lauds security forces for eliminating six Khawarij
Security Forces killed six khwarij in Bannu district
Youth opportunities highlighted in empowerment & entrepreneurship seminar at GC ..
AI should assist, not replace human judgment: Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb
Business community stands with the State, Armed Forces: FPCCI
Fourth meeting of China-Pakistan Joint Working Group on Agriculture held in Beij ..
Road safety awareness seminars essential for women: Secretary Saira
Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali meets Turkish Ambassador
Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq celebrates eight years of literary achievement
SAPM highlights furniture potential in boosting national economy
IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pl ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security meeting held in DG Khan3 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari lauds security forces for eliminating six Khawarij3 minutes ago
-
Security Forces killed six khwarij in Bannu district3 minutes ago
-
Youth opportunities highlighted in empowerment & entrepreneurship seminar at GC university3 minutes ago
-
AI should assist, not replace human judgment: Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb3 minutes ago
-
Road safety awareness seminars essential for women: Secretary Saira10 minutes ago
-
Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali meets Turkish Ambassador10 minutes ago
-
Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq celebrates eight years of literary achievement10 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts request for early hearing of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi's acquittal pleas56 minutes ago
-
National Polio campaign enters fifth day: NEOC56 minutes ago
-
Secretary RTA Umar Ali honored for outstanding performance56 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 issues heatwave alert in KP, launches public awareness campaign56 minutes ago