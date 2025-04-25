Youth opportunities highlighted in empowerment & entrepreneurship seminar at GC university

An awareness seminar focusing on youth economic empowerment and entrepreneurship was held at Government College University Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) An awareness seminar focusing on youth economic empowerment and entrepreneurship was held at Government College University Hyderabad.

The event was organized by the Directorate of Youth Affairs Hyderabad under the special directives of Sindh Minister for sports and Youth Affairs Muhammad Bux Mahar and Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari.

The event was attended by Vice Chancellor of Government College University Hyderabad Professor Amjad Ali Arain, focal person Amanullah, Assistant Director of the youth affairs department Rizwan Ali Mallah, Professor Ali Raza Zaidi, trainer Waqas Ahmed, different Starups founders and a large number of students from the GC university.

Speaking at the event, Rizwan Ali Mallah emphasized the importance of empowering young people through both education and practical skills.

He said that the government aims to provide platforms for the youth to utilize digital technology in solving societal issues.

He further stated that what young people need most was proper direction, which was the department’s key objective. We were providing entrepreneurship sessions in different universities of the province to give an opportunity to youth.

Trainer Muhammad Waqas delivered a session on entrepreneurship and economic development. During the panel discussion, various startup founders and experts shared their experiences.

At the conclusion of the seminar shields, souvenirs and certificates were presented to the participating students, trainers and panelists in recognition of their contributions.