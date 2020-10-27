Youth organization, PDMA to evaluate natural calamities affectees loss

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Youth organization and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan have join hands to carry out door to door survey to evaluate the damages and losses caused during natural calamities in the province.

The teams would approach the families who affected during flood, locust and COVID-19 pandemic and provide compensation after examining their losses, the source said.

The survey would be conducted in 10 district of the province including Nushki, Chaghi, Kharan, Washuk, Panjgur, Kech, Gwadar, Lasbela, KHuzdar and Dera Bugti districts.

The United Nation World food Programme, Food and Agriculture Orgnization would also provide assistance to the teams, it added.

The survey helps us understand the basic needs and the challenges faced by every household in the areas during the pandemics this year.

The government and welfare organizations have planning to announce special package for the pandemic affected people of the region.