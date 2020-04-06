UrduPoint.com
Youth Paid Tributes For Showing Interest In Corona Relief Tigers Force

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 11:20 PM

Youth paid tributes for showing interest in Corona Relief Tigers Force

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter's Spokesman and MPA Jamal Siddiqi on Monday paid tributes to the Pakistani youth for showing interest in the process of Corona Relief Tigers Force registration.

He said in a short period of time, a large number of youth, on the call of the prime minister, had registered themselves in the Tiger Force, according to a communique.

He said the opposition parties before criticising the PM's Tiger Force should look at their past and instead appreciate steps of the Federal government.

Your Thoughts and Comments

