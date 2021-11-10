UrduPoint.com

Youth Peruse Their Career At Hunar Rozgar Mela

Wed 10th November 2021

Youth peruse their career at Hunar Rozgar Mela

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :In order to provide a platform to the job seeking young graduates in Faisalabad, Hunar~Rozgar Mela 2021 was organized by TVET Sector Support Programme and Migration for Development (PME) to meet employment objectives for over 471 openings of private industry in Faisalabad.

A large number of CBT trainees and graduates had shown their skills, notably in key economic areas, and held on-the-spot interviews by the recruitment enterprises of private sector in the Hunar~Rozgar Mela on Wednesday,said a news release.

The donor funded TVET Sector Support Programme implemented by National Vocational and Technical Training Commission, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and Programme Migration for Development (PME) organized Hunar~Rozgar Mela 2021 in Faisalabad.

The ceremony was attended by Head of TVET Sector Support Programme Iris Cordelia Rotzoll, along with Director General NAVTTC Punjab Mujeeb ur Rehman and Chairman Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) Maj Shahnawaz Badar (Retd).

Speaking at the occasion of inaugural ceremony of Hunar Rozgar Mela 2021, Punjab Minister for Zakat and Ushr Department Shoukat Ali Laleka said, "The Hunar Rozgar Mela 2021 is a great initiative and served as a platform to connect hundreds of young jobseekers trained in vocational and technical trades with recruiters and HR professionals from leading enterprises". He mentioned that the role of programmes like TVET SSP is highly crucial in the socio-economic uplift of the society specially youth.

Head of TVET Sector Support Programme Iris Cordelia Rotzoll while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Rozgar Mela said that 'Skilled youth of any country play a vital role for the economic development.

TVET SSP is working with NAVTTC, PVTC and Punjab TEVTA to play its role in providing quality skills and job opportunities to youth." Chairman Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) Maj. Shahnawaz Badar (Retd) while speaking at the occasion said that we are happy to see the results of TVET Sector Support Programme and efforts of Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) especially in the area of industry-linkages. We hope and expect a greater cooperation and collaboration between PVTC and the private sector in enhancing quality of training and employment opportunities for our graduates.

DG NAVTTC Mujeeb ur Rehman said that, "Our efforts are to have best vocational and technical training system here in Pakistan than confirms the international standards. Today while seeing all these graduates having choice of the employment search as per the same demand-driven aspects of industry are the real showcasing of what we had aimed for."The Hunar Rozgar Mela 2021 was concluded with the insights from the leading representatives of industry involved in TVET delivery.

Through this Mela, the TVET Sector Support Programme (Funded by the European Union, Norwegian and German Governments) and Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) successfully showcased the skills of training institutes in Faisalabad that are implementing competency-based training in industry priority economic sectors.

