Youth play role in eradicating violence to promote peace: DG Qasim

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, Dr Muhammad Qasim on Tuesday said that our youth must play an active role in eradicating violence and extremism to promote peace and tolerance through education.

He was addressing a seminar at the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism in Peshawar. Besides, senior faculty members, students of different departments, Deputy Director General CVE Dr. Irfan and Principal Research Officers CVE attended the seminar.

Dr. Irfan said that today our country and the region are facing the challenges of extremism and violence which has threatened the peace and stability of the society.

“Education and educated youth can play a vital role in ending extremism and violence”, he added.

He said that the establishment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism has been implemented under the National Action Plan formed by the consensus of all stakeholders to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country.

The teachers and students of Abasyn University lauded the efforts of the Centre of Excellence and said that due to incidents of violence in the recent past, the youth were faced with insecurity and depression, however, the law enforcement agencies fought extremism and maintained peace and order in the country.

The Abasyn University offered Countering Violent Extremism full support to promote tolerance and peace in society.

Describing the seminar as very useful, Dr. Muhammad Qasim hoped that close cooperation and coordination of higher education institutions with the centre of excellence would promote society further.