Open Menu

Youth Play Role In Eradicating Violence To Promote Peace: DG Qasim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2023 | 06:55 PM

Youth play role in eradicating violence to promote peace: DG Qasim

Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, Dr Muhammad Qasim on Tuesday said that our youth must play an active role in eradicating violence and extremism to promote peace and tolerance through education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism, Dr Muhammad Qasim on Tuesday said that our youth must play an active role in eradicating violence and extremism to promote peace and tolerance through education.

He was addressing a seminar at the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism in Peshawar. Besides, senior faculty members, students of different departments, Deputy Director General CVE Dr. Irfan and Principal Research Officers CVE attended the seminar.

Dr. Irfan said that today our country and the region are facing the challenges of extremism and violence which has threatened the peace and stability of the society.

“Education and educated youth can play a vital role in ending extremism and violence”, he added.

He said that the establishment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism has been implemented under the National Action Plan formed by the consensus of all stakeholders to eradicate extremism and terrorism from the country.

The teachers and students of Abasyn University lauded the efforts of the Centre of Excellence and said that due to incidents of violence in the recent past, the youth were faced with insecurity and depression, however, the law enforcement agencies fought extremism and maintained peace and order in the country.

The Abasyn University offered Countering Violent Extremism full support to promote tolerance and peace in society.

Describing the seminar as very useful, Dr. Muhammad Qasim hoped that close cooperation and coordination of higher education institutions with the centre of excellence would promote society further.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Threatened Cape Verdean Escudo All From Depression

Recent Stories

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 30, ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 30,766 power pilferers in 80 days ..

16 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 1.40b from 45,103 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 1.40b from 45,103 defaulters in 76 days

16 minutes ago
 Minister advocates prudent resource use, focus on ..

Minister advocates prudent resource use, focus on higher education, cost efficie ..

16 minutes ago
 Delegation of American Sikh pilgrims visits PSCA

Delegation of American Sikh pilgrims visits PSCA

16 minutes ago
 Team Muhammad Aslam clinches hockey title

Team Muhammad Aslam clinches hockey title

20 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to promote culture, tourism of ..

Govt making efforts to promote culture, tourism of KP: Minister

20 minutes ago
Newly posted DG Sports assumed charge, vows to res ..

Newly posted DG Sports assumed charge, vows to restore sports activities in KP

20 minutes ago
 Meeting deliberates on proposed allocation for pri ..

Meeting deliberates on proposed allocation for prioritized projects

15 minutes ago
 ADC East supervises polio vaccination teams

ADC East supervises polio vaccination teams

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of firing on bus

16 minutes ago
 Scholz defends spending as budget crisis rocks Ger ..

Scholz defends spending as budget crisis rocks Germany

16 minutes ago
 Adtl Secretary C&W SP visits site of double road

Adtl Secretary C&W SP visits site of double road

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan