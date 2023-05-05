UrduPoint.com

Youth Play Significant Role In Fostering Pakistan-Kazakhstan Relations: Envoy

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin on Friday said the youth played a significant role in building bridges and fostering relationships amongst countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin on Friday said the youth played a significant role in building bridges and fostering relationships amongst countries.

The engagement of youth in meaningful conversations and inviting them to share the latest ideas might help Pakistan and Kazakhstan to reach phenomenal heights of cooperation, he said while speaking at the prize and certificate distribution ceremony of the essay competition "Knowing Kazakhstan".

The competition was recently organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Pakistan and the Centre for Central Asia and Eurasian Studies, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, against the backdrop of the 30th-anniversary celebrations of relations between the two countries. Pakistan and Kazakhstan. It was aimed to promote a deeper understanding and stronger bilateral cooperation between their people, especially the young students, an embassy press release said.

Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin shared his insights about Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations and the latest updates and developments during the ceremony. He also spoke about the importance of engaging the youth in meaningful conversations and inviting them to share their latest ideas.

The winner of the competition was Zulqarnain Khan from Bahira University Islamabad, who received the return air ticket. Umm e Salma from the University of Sargodha, who secured the second position, received a smartphone, while Taj Mir Khan from the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar, who came in third place, received a tablet.

Certificates were also distributed among the participants of the essay competition.

