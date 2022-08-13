Youth played crucial role in Pakistan formation: Ch Rafique Kamboh

(@FahadShabbir)

The youth played a key role in creation of Pakistan and that was why Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave them very much importance in his speeches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The youth played a key role in creation of Pakistan and that was why Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah gave them very much importance in his speeches.

This was stated by Chaudhry Muhammad Rafique Kamboh, while going down the memory lane, in a special talk with APP at his Lahore residence. He said that young people of that age became active at the platform of Muslim Student Federation. "Youngsters worked a lot under the leadership of the Quaid in areas where Muslims were in minority, he added.

He said that the dream for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent had materialised mainly due to charismatic and towering personality of the Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He shed light on the personality of the Quaid-i-Azam in a talk in connection with the 75th Independence Day celebrations, which have been under way for the last one week, and would reach its peak on August 14.

Paying rich tribute to the Quaid, he said that versatile and diversely gifted personality as of Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a beacon for centuries and for all generations to come. "The Quaid was a dynamic leader and his great efforts led the Muslims of the Subcontinent to create a separate homeland for them," he said.

Ch Rafique Kamboh said that Quaid-i-Azam had left Congress party over its clear prejudices against Muslims. During a roundtable conference, Dr Allama Iqbal met Quaid-i-Azam in England and persuaded him to return to the Subcontinent and lead them for a separate homeland. Allama Iqbal wrote many letters to the Quaid-i-Azam on the matter and as a result, the latter came back in 1934 and started leading All India Muslim League.

"The Quaid-i-Azam was a versatile personality, known as a fine orator, and a man of commitment. He always projected islam and vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal," Ch Muhammad Rafique said adding that honesty, political acumen and hard work of the Quaid made him a hugely popular leader of Muslims of Subcontinent.

About his role, he explained that he was a students at that time, and used to read out news about Tehreek-e-Pakistan to make people aware about developments taking place on daily basis. He highlighted that during the Partition women, children and men faced a lot of hardships, adding that almost three million Muslims sacrificed their lives for creation of Pakistan.

Ch Rafique Kamboh has served his country by winning various Asian championship awards in volleyball game including gold, silver and bronze medals, and also served as an international coach. However, currently, he is living a difficult life due to financial constraints. He wonders that people attached only with showbiz and few prominent sectors are given awards for their services, but those who brought good name and medals to the country in sports are ignored by the governments.

In his message on the diamond jubilee celebrations of Pakistan, he stressed the need to follow the teachings of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal in letter and spirit, in order to achieve the goals, envisioned by those great leaders for the country and the nation.