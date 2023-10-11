Youth plays crucial role in nation’s progress: DC Kohat

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, on Wednesday highlighted the crucial role that youth play in the nation's progress and development

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, on Wednesday highlighted the crucial role that youth play in the nation's progress and development.

While presiding over an event of the All Pakistan Speech Competitions held at the Kohat Institute of Medical Sciences, the Deputy Commissioner expressed his unwavering belief in the responsible and talented youth of Pakistan. He emphasized the significant role of youth not only in the realm of education but also in various other aspects of life.

The Deputy Commissioner presented shields to the outstanding speakers, acknowledging their contributions.

The ceremony witnessed the active participation of students from various corners of Pakistan who competed in the art of speech, delivering their eloquent presentations on a variety of topics.

The All Pakistan Speech Competitions served as a platform for these young minds to showcase their abilities and articulate their thoughts effectively.

