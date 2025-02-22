Youth Plays Pivotal Role In Nation’s Development: Rana Mashhood
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 10:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan has
emphasized the immense potential of the country’s youth, calling them a powerful
asset to the nation.
Speaking at the Minna Bazaar and Job Fair 2025 held at Sabzazar Scheme on Saturday,
he highlighted that the talents of the youth are being identified and developed nationwide to
unlock their potential and contribute to the country’s progress.
In his address, he expressed his appreciation for the students, women, and volunteers who
actively contributed to the successful organization of the event. He also praised comedian
Tahir Anjum and his team, who entertained the attendees, making the event more
engaging for all participants.
Rana Mashhood extended his gratitude to the Technical education and Vocational Training Authority
(TEVTA), the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), and the Punjab government, acknowledging their efforts in organizing the event. He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country had been making significant progress, particularly in terms of youth empowerment and economic development.
"The youth are our most valuable asset, and together with them, we will fulfill the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal for development of our country," he stated.
The chairman commended the Punjab government for its initiatives under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif leadership, especially those focused on educational reforms and enhancing students' skills in Information Technology (IT).
"The Punjab government is playing a crucial role in shaping a skilled workforce, preparing our youth to face the challenges of the modern world," he said.
Rana Mashhood also discussed the nation’s economic progress under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, citing positive changes in the economy. “Inflation has decreased from 40 per cent to 4 per cent, the stock market has reached its highest level ever, remittances have increased, and interest rates have dropped from 23 per cent to 11 per cent,” he remarked, emphasizing the government's successful economic policies.
Rana Mashhood expressed that such events like Mina Bazaars and job fairs 2025 provide a platform for young people to find suitable employment opportunities and gain access to vocational training that would enable them to earn a livelihood. He also noted that such fairs and bazaars, which had been neglected by previous governments, are being revived under the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).
"The development journey led by PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is continuing," he said.
Later, Rana Mashhood distributed gifts to winners of the festival, further celebrating the spirit of youth empowerment and community engagement.
