Youth poisoned to death in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :A youth was poisoned to death in the precincts of Batala Colony police station while police have booked his wife and father-in-law on murder charges.

Police said on Wednesday that Faizan, resident of Ghausia Chowk was shifted to hospital in precarious condition after consuming poison where he expired.

The relatives of Faizan had alleged that he was served poison by his wife Dure Mehtab in connivance with her father Maqbool Ahmad due to domestic dispute.

Therefore, the police registered a case against Dure Mehtab and her father Maqbool and started investigation by dispatching corpse to mortuary for postmortem.