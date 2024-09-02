Open Menu

Youth Policy Being Introduced To Provide Jobs In Balochistan: Kakar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Youth policy being introduced to provide jobs in Balochistan: Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Monday said that for the first time in the history of the province, the youth policy was being introduced by the provincial government to provide new employment opportunities for them.

He expressed these views while talking to various delegations of his constituency called on him at his office.

The Minister said that public service was considered worship, the aim of our struggle was to work for the development and prosperity of the people of our constituency and we would not disappoint our people in any way.

Bakht Muhammad Kakar said that his priorities included basic facilities of life such as education, health, water, electricity and employment opportunities so that people could benefit from these facilities.

He said that people were cheated in the name of PSDP in the past, people's representatives keep flourishing through bogus and inefficient schemes, but the people were standing still.

The Minister said that instead of genuine problems, artificial and temporary problems were made public problems due to which frustration spread among the people and the youth.

The present government is trying hard to bring the youth out of the darkness of despair, the day is not far when the youth of the province will take their own decisions, he said

Related Topics

Balochistan Electricity Education Water From Government Employment

Recent Stories

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for ind ..

FPCCI demands cut in mark-up, power tariff for industrialization

44 minutes ago
 Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

Always ready for dialogue, says Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share ..

IHC directs Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s lawyer to share draft of mercy petition with ..

3 hours ago
 Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene to ..

Senate, National Assembly sessions to reconvene today

3 hours ago
 Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse agai ..

Second Test: Pakistan batting lineup collapse again Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across ..

Widespread Monsoon rains, storms expected Across Pakistan

3 hours ago
Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF ..

Govt’s plan to cut electricity prices faces IMF scrutiny

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan