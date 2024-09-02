Youth Policy Being Introduced To Provide Jobs In Balochistan: Kakar
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 06:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Balochistan Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Bakht Muhammad Kakar on Monday said that for the first time in the history of the province, the youth policy was being introduced by the provincial government to provide new employment opportunities for them.
He expressed these views while talking to various delegations of his constituency called on him at his office.
The Minister said that public service was considered worship, the aim of our struggle was to work for the development and prosperity of the people of our constituency and we would not disappoint our people in any way.
Bakht Muhammad Kakar said that his priorities included basic facilities of life such as education, health, water, electricity and employment opportunities so that people could benefit from these facilities.
He said that people were cheated in the name of PSDP in the past, people's representatives keep flourishing through bogus and inefficient schemes, but the people were standing still.
The Minister said that instead of genuine problems, artificial and temporary problems were made public problems due to which frustration spread among the people and the youth.
The present government is trying hard to bring the youth out of the darkness of despair, the day is not far when the youth of the province will take their own decisions, he said
