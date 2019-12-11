Youth program to be introduced for elimination of unemployment in Balochistan: Qasim Suri

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said the economy of country was gradually being improved due to comprehensive policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan which was also acknowledged by International Financial Institutions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said the economy of country was gradually being improved due to comprehensive policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan which was also acknowledged by International Financial Institutions.

He was addressing the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after arrival here Wednesday.

The Deputy Speaker said corruption has hollowed out the country's roots and PTI government has begun a nationwide rebuilding process from zero", he said, saying today public was facing difficulties due to wrong policies of past.

He said people should remain satisfied and now the government is striving to cope with challenges in order to steer the country out from difficult situation. He asked the PTI workers to effectively promote the government policies to counter the negative propaganda.

Qasim Khan Suri said the country had faced problems due to wrong policies of past regime, however, Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted it as a challenge and he was working hard to put the country back on track of progress and prosperity.

He said the government has taken the economy of country in right direction which would yield positive results for the people in the area. He said the country would be back on way to development after elimination of corruption and the true image of the state of Madina would be realized.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of eliminating unemployment form country is being implemented and a successful youth development program will prove to be one of most creative events in country's history which can give young people with opportunities to utilize their positive constructive skills", he said.

He said youths are our bright future and we would make Pakistan a welfare state by highlighting capabilities of young men, adding that this revolutionary program would be started from Balcohistan.

The Deputy Speaker said the program will be introduced to youth of Balochistan during a ceremony on Thursday and for the success of this program, the youth must work hard with persistent commitment and strong determination. The overall results of this program will prove to be of extraordinary importance for elimination of unemployment and promotion of talent of youth, he said and added it is his personal desire to remove the sense of deprivation in Balochistan through taking practical measures to bring the province at par with other areas in development.

Deputy Speaker said every efforts were be made to address problems of the people and the people have lot of expectation from the government in this regard, saying the government's initiatives were proving to be the beginning of real change in the country.