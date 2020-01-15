Youth projects to be completed on priority: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Wednesday said all the youth projects would be completed on priority to achieve targets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Wednesday said all the youth projects would be completed on priority to achieve targets.

He said this while giving a briefing to Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar regarding progress on the projects initiated under the umbrella of PM Kamyab Jawan Programme (PMKJP).

He apprised the minister regarding two of the components already launched under the PMKJP like Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (YES) and Hunarmand Pakistan (Skills for All).

He said disbursement of loans under YES had already begun and applications were currently received under the Hunarmand Pakistan.

Usman Dar said a total of 170,000 students would directly get benefit from the Hunarmand Pakistan Programme that would focus on increasing capacity and also improving the quality of technical education in Pakistan.

About 50,000 students would be trained in high-tech trades, including artificial intelligence, robotics, internet of things and cloud computing, he said, adding the focus on the trainings was creating employability in the country.

He said establishment of National Accreditation Council, accreditation of 20,000 Pakistani TVET institutes and development of 200 Standard National Qualifications were part of the Hunarmand Pakistan.

Asad Umar emphasized that the present government under the leadership of the Prime Minister was keen to invest in youth for economic gains and creating jobs.

He said the overwhelmingly youth population was a huge potential that needed to be adequately exploited and utilized.

Asad Umar assured maximum support for the initiatives undertaken for engaging youth in the country. He said structural and institutional arrangements would be ensured for PM Kamyab Jawan Programme so that projects started foe welfare of the youth is sustainable.