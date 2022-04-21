Youth puts house on fire over dispute

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A youth put the house of his uncle on a fire over a dispute in Madina Town police limits on Thursday

A police spokesman said Ahmad Shakoor had exchanged hot words with his uncle Tahir Javaid over the monetary dispute.

After that, the accused set his uncle's house on the fire in X-block Madina Town and fled. The Rescue 1122 extinguished the fire, however, no loss of life was reported.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, precious items in a bakery on Rehmania Road Chenab Chowk were reducedto ashes when a fire erupted due to a short-circuit.