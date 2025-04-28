Open Menu

Youth Receives Critical Injuries In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 12:50 PM

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) A youth here on Monday got critical injuries as a motor bike slipped on Budha Goria road due over speeding.

The police spokesman said the accident caused leg fracture to a man identified as Sheroze adding the other man riding the two wheeler namely Suffian remained completely safe in the accident.

He said the injured person was shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), adding the doctors referred him later to Civil Hospital, Sheikhupura.

