Youth Renews Pledge To Uphold Quaid's Legacy With Pride: DG ISPR

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 12:47 PM

Youth renews pledge to uphold Quaid's legacy with pride: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Monday shared a brief video based on the monologue of youth addressing father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to renew their pledge to uphold his legacy--nation state of Pakistan with pride

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Monday shared a brief video based on the monologue of youth addressing father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to renew their pledge to uphold his legacy--nation state of Pakistan with pride.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, the ISPR DG shared the video with the theme of this year's 82nd Pakistan Day "Shad Rahe Pakistan" (May Pakistan be Happy).

The video initiates the message with Tajdeed-e-Ehd (a renewal of pledge) where this snippet is a monologue delivered by today's youth.

The metaphor of a house is used in the narration to represent strength and stature of the homeland, dearly gifted to the nation by her forefathers.

"It's a reassurance given to our Quaid that his country, his nation has survived against all odds, has withstood the tests of time and is going to uphold his legacy with pride. It's in tune with the undertaking that every Pakistani is committed to peace and prosperity of our beloved country," the narrator said in the video.

