Youth Role Imperative For Eliminating Crime From Society: CPO

Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:41 PM

Youth was playing an imperative role in eliminating crime from the society, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said here at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Monday

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "Youth is our asset and no society can flourish without the active participation of youth." The CPO said a new policy was being introduced so that students could play their effective role, being volunteers and friends of police.

He further said volunteers and friends of police would be students of colleges and universities who would be IT expert, law students and psychologists.

The students would also get internships in police department, he added.

The CPO installed the badges of friends of police in a ceremony and kicked off the campaign.

He appreciated Hassan Akram cop who was injured during an armed attack in Rawalpindi and termed that such police officials were the pride of the force.

He also paid rich tribute to police martyrs who rendered sacrifices in line of duty.

Director Student Affaris Dr Ghulam Hussain Babar, Principal Officer Dr Tariq Mukhtar, Dr Fayyaz ul Hassan Sahi, Dr Muhammad Irfan, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SDPO Civil Line's SDPO Waris Khan, SDPO New Town and a large number of students participated in the ceremony.

