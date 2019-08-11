Youth role important in new Pakistan: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the International Youth Day, said the youth had an important role to play in the New Pakistan.

He said the country's major portion was consisted of youth and the PTI would empower them in real sense.

He said Pakistani youth were talented and they had proved their mettle on several occasions.

The nation has many expectations from them.

He said the objectives of New Pakistan would be achieved by providing them with opportunities and empowerment.