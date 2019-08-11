UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Role Important In New Pakistan: CM

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 10:40 PM

Youth role important in new Pakistan: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message on the International Youth Day, said the youth had an important role to play in the New Pakistan.

He said the country's major portion was consisted of youth and the PTI would empower them in real sense.

He said Pakistani youth were talented and they had proved their mettle on several occasions.

The nation has many expectations from them.

He said the objectives of New Pakistan would be achieved by providing them with opportunities and empowerment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

1 hour ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

2 hours ago

Death toll from Indian floods reaches 158, hundred ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives greetings from heads of ..

4 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed offers Eid Al Adha prayer, receiv ..

4 hours ago

Arab League condemns Benghazi terror car bombing a ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.