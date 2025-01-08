Youth Role Is Crucial In Addressing Challenges Of Climate Change
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Fossil Fuel and climate change are the real issues, and there is a need to take practical measures to engage youth in combating these challenges, said Sher Shah Khan, Founder of Skillistan, a platform dedicated to empowering youth through green skills and sustainability in Development Chronicles podcast in Islamabad.
Sher Shah Khan discussed the transformative journey that led him from working in the oil and gas industry to dedicating himself to fighting for a sustainable future, said a press release here on Wednesday.
He said that, back in 2020, while working in the fossil fuel industry, I realized that this was the real issue we needed to confront.
He emphasized the importance of creating platforms that equip young people with skills, especially green skills, to help them actively engage in combating climate change.
Youth are in the majority, yet they are often sidelined. It's about more than just bringing them to the table; they need to have a real voice, which is why initiatives like LCOY Pakistan allow youth to take center stage and speak out.
Khan also addressed the challenges of organizing climate events in Pakistan due to security concerns, particularly the difficulties in bringing international participants to the country.
Despite the challenges, it is believed that, we can still bring global youth together for networking, learning, and capacity-building. It's crucial that we work on improving the security outlook so that such events can take place," he stated.
Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Khan highlighted the risks and struggles of being an entrepreneur, especially in the social impact sector. Entrepreneurship is not for the faint of heart; it requires resilience, a big heart, and the willingness to face all challenges head-on," Khan shared. "But the best part is being your own boss and knowing you're making a difference."
In his message to the youth, Khan encouraged them to pursue their passions, remain open to collaboration, and focus on green skills as the future of sustainability. "The world is moving towards a green transition, and green skills are at the forefront of that movement," he added.
Sher Shah Khan’s work at Skillistan and his involvement at COP 29 reflect his commitment to youth empowerment, sustainability, and bridging the gap between Pakistan and the international community in addressing climate change.
