Youth role vital for development of country: Massarat Cheema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab government spokesperson Massarat Jamshed Cheema said the youth must play a proactive role for development and prosperity of the country.

She was addressing a seminar on "Information and Communication Technologies and Socio-Political Empowerment: Local and international media discourses", organised by the Punjab University school of Communication Studies, Department of Communication and Media Research, in collaboration with Maulana Zafar Ali Khan Chair, at Khurana Auditorium, School of Chemistry, on Monday.

Dean Faculty of Information and Media Studies Professor Dr Khalid Mehmood, School of Communication Studies Director Professor Dr. Nosheena Saleem, senior analyst Orya Maqbool Jan, Turkiye urdu Executive Editor Muhammad Hassan, Professor Dr Mian Hanan Ahmed, senior faculty members and a large number of students participated in the event.

She said the dream of rule of Constitution could be fulfilled in Pakistan with freedom of expression, adding that due to the social media, Pakistan's positive role had been helped to be brought before the world. She said that people are being misguided through advertisements which was a cause of disaster. She said that it was the responsibility of leadership to give direction to people.

Oriya Maqbool Jan said that 97 per cent of the media around the world was ruled by five companies, who use the media to fulfill their agenda. He said that history would never forgive people, who misguided their own nations on the basis of capital. He said the powerful circles introduced their culture through the media and education system.

Muhammad Hassan said that the youth should use technology to fight the Western agenda. He said that Russia and Ukraine could be discussed in the media but there were restrictions on talking about Kashmir and Burhan Wani.

Khalid Mahmood said that the social media had changed the political, social and economic lifestyle of society. He said despite all censorship on the social media, one could convey his message to the others. He said that steps were needed to stop fake news and false information on the social media.

Dr Nosheena Saleem said that students of the Punjab University were talented, who were playing an active role in highlighting the real issues. She said the mainstream media was still considered reliable by the people.

Later, souvenirs were presented to the guests.