Youth role vital in shaping brighter future for Pakistan: Chairman PSC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission Faridullah Khan has urged the youth to cultivate, practice and nurture critical thinking skills for meaningful participation in the democratic discourse and decision making processes.

He said that youth challenge the stereotypes, not believe in everything being told to them as it is and must verify the authenticity through critical thinking and research and not just relying upon a singular source of information to shape their opinions.

He was addressing the 21st round of Ulasi Taroon, Youth Capacity Building Workshops organized by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in collaboration with Department of Shariah and Law, Islamia College University here Tuesday.

He said that the political parties should practice democracy even within their internal affairs; promoting the democratic norms and values indiscriminately where the politics of inheritance ought to be discouraged.

PSP officer Muhammad Waqar Azeem said on the occasion that rule of law is so critical that people have always been striving to achieve it in the human history.

The social contract applies on every member of the society to nudge them fulfill their responsibilities as responsible citizens as well as ensure equal rights. Social cohesion and peaceful coexistence demands adherence to the core constitutional values of respect, acceptance and rule of law.

He said Nepotism should never be appreciated as it is always detrimental to social cohesion. Diversity is the asset of any society and should be respected as well as celebrated.

Shagufta Khalique, an educationist said while talking about the effective provision of human rights and civic engagement of youth, said that one of the reasons for human rights violations is that human rights education is not emphasized. She suggested that youth as change-makers and future leaders must enhance their knowledge of human rights so that the violations can be prevented.