UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Role Vital In Shaping Brighter Future For Pakistan: Chairman PSC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 09:45 PM

Youth role vital in shaping brighter future for Pakistan: Chairman PSC

Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission Faridullah Khan has urged the youth to cultivate, practice and nurture critical thinking skills for meaningful participation in the democratic discourse and decision making processes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission Faridullah Khan has urged the youth to cultivate, practice and nurture critical thinking skills for meaningful participation in the democratic discourse and decision making processes.

He said that youth challenge the stereotypes, not believe in everything being told to them as it is and must verify the authenticity through critical thinking and research and not just relying upon a singular source of information to shape their opinions.

He was addressing the 21st round of Ulasi Taroon, Youth Capacity Building Workshops organized by the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in collaboration with Department of Shariah and Law, Islamia College University here Tuesday.

He said that the political parties should practice democracy even within their internal affairs; promoting the democratic norms and values indiscriminately where the politics of inheritance ought to be discouraged.

PSP officer Muhammad Waqar Azeem said on the occasion that rule of law is so critical that people have always been striving to achieve it in the human history.

The social contract applies on every member of the society to nudge them fulfill their responsibilities as responsible citizens as well as ensure equal rights. Social cohesion and peaceful coexistence demands adherence to the core constitutional values of respect, acceptance and rule of law.

He said Nepotism should never be appreciated as it is always detrimental to social cohesion. Diversity is the asset of any society and should be respected as well as celebrated.

Shagufta Khalique, an educationist said while talking about the effective provision of human rights and civic engagement of youth, said that one of the reasons for human rights violations is that human rights education is not emphasized. She suggested that youth as change-makers and future leaders must enhance their knowledge of human rights so that the violations can be prevented.

Related Topics

Education Democracy KPPSC

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of &#039;Achieve ..

36 minutes ago

Emaar Properties hires banks to arrange potential ..

51 minutes ago

National Election Committee approves final candida ..

51 minutes ago

Broghil festival postponed for a week in reverence ..

2 minutes ago

Women Have Right to Be Represented in Sudanese Tra ..

2 minutes ago

EU Energy Chief Says Held Productive Talks With Ne ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.