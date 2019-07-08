UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Youth Saved From Drowning At Sandspit In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 05:14 PM

Youth saved from drowning at Sandspit in Karachi

The lifeguards successfully saved one youngster Usman 17, from drowning nearby Hawksbay on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The lifeguards successfully saved one youngster Usman 17, from drowning nearby Hawksbay on Monday.

Station Officer, Emergency and Rescue Centre (ERC) Hawksbay - Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on said the search operation continued to rescue another youngster Dawood 22, who was also missing along with Usman.

Both the youngsters were residents of Nazimabad - Karachi, he informed.

Related Topics

Karachi From

Recent Stories

Six schemes to launch during next six months to al ..

4 minutes ago

Student among 3 killed, 2 injured in road accident ..

4 minutes ago

EU 'strongly urges' Iran to stop nuclear enrichmen ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 865 road accident ..

4 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

4 minutes ago

Dozens of boat people found stranded in Myanmar's ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.