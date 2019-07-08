Youth saved from drowning at Sandspit in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

The lifeguards successfully saved one youngster Usman 17, from drowning nearby Hawksbay on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The lifeguards successfully saved one youngster Usman 17, from drowning nearby Hawksbay on Monday.

Station Officer, Emergency and Rescue Centre (ERC) Hawksbay - Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) on said the search operation continued to rescue another youngster Dawood 22, who was also missing along with Usman.

Both the youngsters were residents of Nazimabad - Karachi, he informed.