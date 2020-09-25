Youth saves Markhor from drowning in River Chitral

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :A youth from Chitral have set an example of love and care for animals by jumping into River Chitral to save a drowning Markhor the other day.

Spokesman Pakistan Red Crescent said the Markhor was drinking water from the river when it slipped into the deep water.

The youth,while seeing the drowning Markhor, jumped into the river and after some efforts succeeded in saving the animal.

Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent KP, Lt Gen � Muhammad Hamid Khan has appreciated the youth for saving the precious Markhor and said that Red Crescent offered salute to such brave and caring youth. He said the youth have put his own life in to danger and saved an endangered animal.