Youth scarring people with horror mask detained

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A youth riding a motorbike with scary mask on his face and frightening people in Yakkatoot area was arrested and sent to lockup by the area police.

SP City said the youth was taken into custody and detained at the lockup of Yakkatoot police station for scarring people with a horror mask adding that the youth was later released following his apology from people and surety of not doing the same in future.

Police had earlier received complaints regarding youth frightening people during night with horror masks.