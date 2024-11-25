- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Youth schemes for IT, career building and exam preparation to start from Hyderabad: Secretary Sports
Youth Schemes For IT, Career Building And Exam Preparation To Start From Hyderabad: Secretary Sports
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 10:22 PM
Secretary Sports Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari has emphasized the provincial government's commitment to promote Sindh's sports talent at national and international levels. He also assured full support for young athletes by the sports department
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Secretary Sports Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari has emphasized the provincial government's commitment to promote Sindh's sports talent at national and international levels. He also assured full support for young athletes by the sports department.
Speaking at the event of "Iqbal Day Sports Festival" held at Public school on Monday, Lashari announced that the festival, which started in Hyderabad, would be expanded to every district in Sindh.
He further said that the interest of the youth in the field of sports will be increased and various schemes will be introduced for the youth for IT, career building and preparation for competitive exams, which will be initiated from Hyderabad.
Sports Officer Maryam Keerio commended the efforts of the provincial sports minister, secretary, stakeholders and volunteers for organizing the successful event. The festival saw participation from approximately 1,700 young athletes competing in 29 categories across eight sports.
Recent Stories
Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26
Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts reaches near $9 billion
Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest
Belarusian minister explores handcrafted rickshaw
Construction work on roads ongoing in various areas of Karachi : Mayor Karachi
Nawabshah Pacer won first match in under 20 sports festival
Smog intensity decreases, Lahore moves to fourth place in terms of air pollution
KU issues admission lists for academic session 2025
CM grieved over martyrdom of Constable Mubashir
Cold, dry weather forecast for Lahore
DC visits BHU, reviews medical facilities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest2 minutes ago
-
Construction work on roads ongoing in various areas of Karachi : Mayor Karachi11 minutes ago
-
Smog intensity decreases, Lahore moves to fourth place in terms of air pollution2 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over martyrdom of Constable Mubashir3 minutes ago
-
DC visits BHU, reviews medical facilities3 minutes ago
-
IGHDS organizes day for end violence against women3 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker highlights journalism's role in nation-building3 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers, defaulters held in Okara3 minutes ago
-
Belarus President arrives in Islamabad on three-day official visit2 hours ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq committed to divert public money t ..2 hours ago
-
Political parties protest delay in construction of highways in Mohmand2 hours ago
-
PM strongly condemns killing of a policeman by protestors2 hours ago