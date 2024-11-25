Youth schemes for IT, career building and exam preparation to start from Hyderabad: Secretary Sports

Secretary Sports Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari has emphasized the provincial government's commitment to promote Sindh's sports talent at national and international levels. He also assured full support for young athletes by the sports department

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Secretary Sports Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari has emphasized the provincial government's commitment to promote Sindh's sports talent at national and international levels. He also assured full support for young athletes by the sports department.

Speaking at the event of "Iqbal Day Sports Festival" held at Public school on Monday, Lashari announced that the festival, which started in Hyderabad, would be expanded to every district in Sindh.

He further said that the interest of the youth in the field of sports will be increased and various schemes will be introduced for the youth for IT, career building and preparation for competitive exams, which will be initiated from Hyderabad.

Sports Officer Maryam Keerio commended the efforts of the provincial sports minister, secretary, stakeholders and volunteers for organizing the successful event. The festival saw participation from approximately 1,700 young athletes competing in 29 categories across eight sports.