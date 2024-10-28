Youth seminar highlights Indian military invasion in Kashmir

NEELAM VALLEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) The Institute of Multi-Track Dialogue, Development and Diplomatic Studies hosted a seminar titled “Indian Military Invasion: A Challenge to the Freedom Struggle” in collaboration with Government Degree College Boys Patika, on Monday.

According to Dr. Waleed Rasool, A renowned scholar of the International Relation Director, the seminar aimed to educate young attendees about the historical context of India's military intervention in Kashmir, emphasizing that Kashmir was an independent princely state not part of British India before the invasion.

The event saw participation from students across the Neelam Valley.

Speakers discussed the betrayal and manipulation by Indian political leaders during this period particularly highlighting the conflicting actions of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Maharaja of Kashmir had signed a Stand Still Agreement with Pakistan, but when he sought Delhi's help to maintain the status quo, India imposed preconditions and launched a military invasion.

This was described as a "double-barrel assault" on Kashmir. While negotiating with Kashmiri leaders, India simultaneously prepared to deploy troops and sought international intervention at the United Nations.

The discussion also touched on the current situation, where many Kashmiri leaders are imprisoned and the ongoing narrative of peace from Indian authorities contrasts sharply with the realities on the ground.

Dr. Waleed Rasool, Director of the International Relations Institute, and other faculty members from the college also participated in the consortium, underlining the importance of understanding this complex history.