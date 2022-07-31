UrduPoint.com

Youth Seminar On E-commerce Held In Dir Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Youth seminar on e-commerce held in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) ::In a joint venture Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi and District Youth Officer Dir Lower Malik Shahzad Tariq organized an E-commerce and Amazon awareness seminar here on Sunday.

E-commerce expert Muhammad Jalil and tough ranking freelancer Amir Sajjad gave a detailed briefing to the forum regarding E-commerce and also answered the questions of the youth.

On behalf of the district administration, Additional Assistant Commissioner Timargara Miss Shawana Haleem attended as a special guest.

Highlighting the importance of E-commerce, Muhammad Halil said that the youth should get access to E-commerce and various computer programs along with education.

The world has now become a global village and our youth can do business through E-commerce.

He urged the youth to spend their energies in positive activities. Appreciated the efforts of the Youth Officer for the successful program.

The district administration will conduct similar seminars in other sub-divisions along with the youth department. Finally, the organizers were given a certificate of appreciation. The youth participated in the seminar in large numbers and thanked the district administration and youth officer for organizing the e-commerce awareness seminar and requested to organize similar seminars in the future.

Related Topics

World Business Education Global Village Dir Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

14 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

14 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

14 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.