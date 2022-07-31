Youth seminar on e-commerce held in Dir Lower

(@FahadShabbir)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) ::In a joint venture Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi and District Youth Officer Dir Lower Malik Shahzad Tariq organized an E-commerce and Amazon awareness seminar here on Sunday.

E-commerce expert Muhammad Jalil and tough ranking freelancer Amir Sajjad gave a detailed briefing to the forum regarding E-commerce and also answered the questions of the youth.

On behalf of the district administration, Additional Assistant Commissioner Timargara Miss Shawana Haleem attended as a special guest.

Highlighting the importance of E-commerce, Muhammad Halil said that the youth should get access to E-commerce and various computer programs along with education.

The world has now become a global village and our youth can do business through E-commerce.

He urged the youth to spend their energies in positive activities. Appreciated the efforts of the Youth Officer for the successful program.

The district administration will conduct similar seminars in other sub-divisions along with the youth department. Finally, the organizers were given a certificate of appreciation. The youth participated in the seminar in large numbers and thanked the district administration and youth officer for organizing the e-commerce awareness seminar and requested to organize similar seminars in the future.