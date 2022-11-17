UrduPoint.com

Youth Set On Fire By Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Youth set on fire by accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The unidentified accused sprinkled oil on a youth and set him on a fire near here on Thursday.

The victim was shifted to a burn unit of the Allied Hospital by the Rescue 1122.

Peoples Colony police said Zain of Roshanwala bypass Samundri Road was sitting near Sailani Point, Station Chowk, when the accused set him on the fireby sprinkling oil.

The victim received severe burn injuries on his chest and back.

Police collected forensic evidence and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Oil Road Samundri Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “P ..

Sanam Jung shares teaser of her upcoming show “Pyari Mona”

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to ..

Pakistani origin American Journalist Amna Nawaz to host “PBS NewsHour”

1 hour ago
 Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup wil ..

Each Pakistani player who played T20 World Cup will get more than Rs10 million

2 hours ago
 Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act: ..

Govt not considering changes in Pakistan Army Act: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of futu ..

Govt works on strategy to mitigate impacts of future disasters: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate y ..

PITB developed Job Center Portal will facilitate youth in finding employment: PI ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.