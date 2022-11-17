Youth set on fire by accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The unidentified accused sprinkled oil on a youth and set him on a fire near here on Thursday.

The victim was shifted to a burn unit of the Allied Hospital by the Rescue 1122.

Peoples Colony police said Zain of Roshanwala bypass Samundri Road was sitting near Sailani Point, Station Chowk, when the accused set him on the fireby sprinkling oil.

The victim received severe burn injuries on his chest and back.

Police collected forensic evidence and started investigation.